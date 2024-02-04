2024-2-4 100' overview of why God, why christ, why covenant - lets define it and see the big picture



~first we partake of the world and come to find the sorrow of not being able to find anything in this life with purpose meaning and fulfillment.........the world to come upon our heads like waves drowning us, rebuking us..........psalm 88

~this brings us to the place of a broken heart and contrite spirit ready to leave the world behind, come out, and follow the Father for real.......psalm 51

~then christ is attributed to us as our passover...I corinthians 5:6-8

~then our exodus in faith...exodus 12; ezekiel 20..entering into sabbath; the faith to be separated Luke 14:7-33

~then our un-leavening of the religion of man, and of the ways of the world.....exodus 12:15;

leviticus 2:11; matthew 16:11-12 (the leaven comes from the church of man); I corinthians 5:7

~be re-leavened with the law of Yahuah into our heart! yeremiah 31:31-33! matthew 19:17; psalms 19; etc...great peace have they who love MY law!!! mark the end of that man, for his end is peace!!! etc...





