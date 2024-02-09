⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(9 February 2024)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️ In Kupyansk direction, the Zapad Group of Forces repelled five attacks launched by assault groups of the 30th, 44th mechanised brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the 18th National Guard Brigade of Ukraine close to Sinkovka (Kharkov region) and Terny (Donetsk People’s Republic).

The enemy suffered losses of up to 185 troops, two pick-up trucks, and one U.S.-made M119 gun.

▫️ In Krasny Liman direction, units of the Tsentr Group of Forces improved their positions on the front line and with support of artillery repelled two attacks launched by assault groups of the AFU 63rd Mechanised Brigade and 5th National Guard Brigade close to Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic) and Grigorovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

Up to 290 Ukrainian personnel, three armoured fighting vehicles, and seven motor vehicles have been neutralised.

▫️ In Donetsk direction, the Yug Group of Forces' units took more advantageous lines and positions and inflicted fire damage on AFU manpower and hardware of the 3rd, 5th, assault, 17th tank, 81st airmobile, and 93rd mechanised brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine close to Krasnoye, Kirovo, Belogorovka, Kleshcheyevka, and Andreyevka (Donetsk People's Republic), as well as two attacks launched by assault groups of the 79th air assault and 24th mechanised brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The enemy lost up to 300 troops killed and wounded, five motor vehicles, one D-20 howitzer, and one D-30 gun.

Two command posts for unmanned aerial vehicles, one electronic warfare station, and two ammunition depots of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were also hit.

▫️ In South Donetsk direction, units of the Vostok Group of Forces with support of aviation inflicted losses on clusters manpower and hardware of the AFU 31st Mechanised Brigade and 105th Territorial Defence Brigade near Priyutnoye and Staromayorskoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

The enemy losses in this direction amounted to up to 190 Ukrainian troops, two tanks, six motor vehicles, and one Msta-B howitzer.

▫️ In Kherson direction, units of the 37th Marine Brigade and the 121st Territorial Defence Brigade were defeated close to Tyaginka and Mikhailovka (Kherson region).

The AFU losses were up to 50 Ukrainian troops, five motor vehicles, and one D-30 howitzer.

Operational-Tactical Aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, and Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces neutralised two launchers and a radio locator of the S-300 SAM system, and also engaged AFU manpower and hardware in 118 areas during the day.

Air defence forces have intercepted 15 HIMARS, Uragan, and Olkha MLRS projectiles during the day.

In addition, 97 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down close to Maloryazantsevo, Zhitlovka, (Lugansk People's Republic), Maryinka, Volodino (Donetsk People's Republic), Kopani, Lyubimovka, and Novofyodorovka (Zaporozhye region).

📊 In total, 570 airplanes and 265 helicopters, 12,137 unmanned aerial vehicles, 464 air defence missile systems, 14,953 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,218 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 8,000 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 18,404 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.