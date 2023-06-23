Bargaining Away America’s Nuclear Future

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The escalating tensions in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war have rekindled Cold War fears of yesteryear about the possibility of nuclear war between Russia and the United States. Meanwhile, Communist China’s buildup of nuclear weapons and increasingly aggressive stance toward Taiwan have injected new worries into the old East-West superpower rivalry. Are we edging closer to the apocalypse?
Also,
investigative journalist William F. Jasper and The New American’s publisher
Dennis Behreandt dive deep into a discussion
about various treacherous moves those within our government — including Hillary
Clinton and Robert Mueller — have made regarding our nation’s nuclear
power capabilities.
