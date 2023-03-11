BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Airplane Stuck in Mid Air: Matrix Airplane Glitches are a Reality
370 views • 03/11/2023

Video Sources: A Glitch in the Matrix #foryoupage #matrix #glitch #airplane #crazy #glitchinthematrix #fyp #wtf https://www.tiktok.com/@religionisnonsense/video/7173466359198797099?lang=en ?

#matrix @lcawmusic https://www.tiktok.com/@mila.jarilova/video/6975848518032428293?lang=en samwinters18

https://www.tiktok.com/@samwinters18/video/7012769530044894470?lang=en
 taquirebandup
https://www.tiktok.com/@taquirebandup/video/7188306934594948394?lang=en
aergllo https://www.tiktok.com/@aergllo/video/7197639737304321326?lang=en
teddy_trey https://www.tiktok.com/@teddy_trey/video/7068025891720269103?lang=en plac3bo1 https://www.tiktok.com/@plac3bo1/video/7143216385265585414?lang=en millionairemonty https://www.tiktok.com/@millionairemonty/video/7181861274853149953?lang=en
mack2109 https://www.tiktok.com/@mack2109/video/7201969139295030534?lang=en carina_und_thomas

https://www.tiktok.com/@carina_und_thomas/video/7169627605346405637
Air plane stabled not moving https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=koqOx2ARVbc
An Airplane Looks Standing Still Mid Air https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7iTcZXCKf0o Stuck Stopped Frozen Airplane in the Sky, Parallax Effect, Glitch Matrix, UFO Effects?!Plane https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TxxaRxPKEH8 LuxPlanes https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PVXYRD5BIj8
RAY EDWARDS How is this plane stuck in the sky not moving ?#shorts Plane ✈️ not moving ❌ stuck in air?￰ WOW #shorts #tiktok #plane #stuck #matrix #funny #crazy https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uAkogMOjjqo Plane stuck in mid air, san antonio!! Wtff https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R8HhtgpS4OA Air plane looks like it’s just stuck in the air. That’s Austin Texas for you. We keep it weird.

deathaliensufoascensionchristianitymatrixraptureafterlifendearchonsnew agenear death experiencesoul traplooshreincarnation trapfalse light
