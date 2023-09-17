BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
CIA GOING TO MURDER ANOTHER KENNEDY? WAKEUP!
EARTH SHAKING NEWS
EARTH SHAKING NEWS
48 views • 09/17/2023

MY JFK VIDEOS PROVE THE OCCULT CIA IS BEHIND THE JFK ASSASSINATION OTHER OTHER GOVERNMENT ENTITIES AND THE MAIFIA. I WOULDN'T BE SHOCKED IF THESE BASTARDS MURDERED RFK JR. ONE HAS TO REALIZE SATAN CONTROLS THE WORLD AND WE ARE IN THE TRIBULATION RIGHT NOW. THIS MEANS WRONG WILLBE RIGHT AND RIGHT WILLBE WRONG. THE BIBLE WARNS IT WILL BE THE MOST EVIL TIME IN THE HISTORY OF HUMANITY. YOU BETTER PREP, PRAY AND GET THE HELL OUT OF THE WAY. WAKEUP!

Keywords
militaryhellreligiongovernmentnew world ordersatanismbible prophecymedicalend timeschild sacrifice
