He Is UNITING Africa & Is The West’s Next Assassination Target!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Western powers, particularly the U.S. and NATO, have historically overthrown or assassinated any African leaders who attempt to unify the continent and break free from Western economic dominance. Jimmy cites Muammar Gaddafi’s push for a pan-African gold-based currency as the real reason behind the NATO-led intervention in Libya, claiming such efforts threatened the supremacy of the U.S. dollar and Western control.
Jimmy notes that Burkina Faso's President Ibrahim Traoré, who is currently promoting a vision of African unity, self-reliance, and a shared currency, and these are policies that make him a likely target for Western destabilization. The video connects Traoré’s rising popularity with growing anti-colonial sentiment among African youth, while warning that leaders who challenge Western interests often meet violent ends.
Become a Premium Member: https://jimmydore.com/membership/
Go to a Live Show: https://www.jimmydore.com/tour
Subscribe to Our Newsletter: https://mailchi.mp/jimmydorecomedy/ytlivestreams
Mirrored - The Jimmy Dore Show
-------------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/