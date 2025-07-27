Western powers, particularly the U.S. and NATO, have historically overthrown or assassinated any African leaders who attempt to unify the continent and break free from Western economic dominance. Jimmy cites Muammar Gaddafi’s push for a pan-African gold-based currency as the real reason behind the NATO-led intervention in Libya, claiming such efforts threatened the supremacy of the U.S. dollar and Western control.

Jimmy notes that Burkina Faso's President Ibrahim Traoré, who is currently promoting a vision of African unity, self-reliance, and a shared currency, and these are policies that make him a likely target for Western destabilization. The video connects Traoré’s rising popularity with growing anti-colonial sentiment among African youth, while warning that leaders who challenge Western interests often meet violent ends.

