BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

PREPARING FOR ETERNITY Part 16: Importance of Truth 101
Resurrection Life of Jesus
Resurrection Life of Jesus
114 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
3 views • 6 months ago

What is the value of truth? Well, the court system is built upon it and manufacturers rely upon the exactness of the physical laws to make good products. Truth is the cornerstone of our existence and everything begins to break down when we deviate from it.

God is light, truth and holiness whereas Satan is darkness, lies and sin. This is the foundation for the Christian faith because all truth begins with Jesus, who told us that God must be worshiped in Spirit and in truth. It is important to be honest with yourself because liars are rejected in the kingdom of God.

It is therefore vital to be straightforward in business, not lying on your taxes and keeping any promises you make, because wishful promises end up as nothing but lies. The good news is that when we listen to the Holy Spirit, He will guide us into all truth. In the future during the 1,000 year kingdom, Jerusalem will be known as the city of truth.

If you want to walk with God, it is up to you to walk in holiness and not partake in lies. This transformation will radically change your life. The good news is that there is no limit with God as you learn and grow. How far will you choose to go?

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2016/RLJ-1556.pdf

RLJ-1556 -- JULY 10, 2016

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at: https://eaec.org/webcast.htm

If you can support us that would be great. We are usually running on empty:

https://eaec.org/donation.htm


Keywords
kingdom of godtransformationholinesscourt systemchristian faithtax honestywalking with godvalue of truthexactness of physical lawscornerstone of existencedeviation from truthgod as lightsatan as darknessworship in spirit and truthhonesty with selfintegrity in businesspromises and liesguidance of the holy spirit
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy