Welcome To Proverbs Club.Proverbs Instill Judicious Action.
Proverbs 1:3 (NIV).
3) for receiving instruction in prudent behavior,
doing what is right and just and fair;
Proverbs Club Commentary.
Proverbs reveal reasonable and acceptable conduct for the Narrow Path.
https://pc1.tiny.us/f3ft7ent
