BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

FTI Special Report: Escape The CBDC Grid | Segment 3
FreeNZ
FreeNZ
15 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. TheBrighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
132 views • 2 months ago

Segment 3: Liz Gunn, Victoria Rixon, Bryce Wade and Dr Paul Oosterhuis


Full Brodcast Replay - https://rumble.com/v6vqstt-fti-special-report-escape-the-cbdc-gridstacking-gold-and-silver.html?e9s=src_v1_cbl%2Csrc_v1_ucp_a


Affiliate link: 👉 ⁠https://bit.ly/FTI777NWPM⁠ 👈


THE GREAT RESET IS HERE — BUT SO IS THE RESISTANCE

Gold. Silver. Truth.


Here is a Special that will help your family - with Jim Ferguson, Wayne Peters, Liz Gunn, Victoria Rixon, Peter Mac Issac - and the Freedom Train International (FTI) guests.


Escape the heavy globalist blanket of control with which they seek to stifle your freedom.


The elites are closing the trap — CBDCs, Digital ID and a plan for total financial surveillance.


But there IS a way out: Gold and Silver.


Real assets equate to real freedom for you, your family and your community.

Please use our official affiliate FTI link if you would like to buy precious metals.


👉 ⁠https://bit.ly/FTI777NWPM⁠ 👈


https://freedomtraininternational.org

Keywords
moneygoldsilver
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy