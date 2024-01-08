BGMCTV MESSIANIC LESSON

976 SALVATION COMES BY TRUSTING IN ALL SITUATIONS





Scripture: Sh’mot (Ex) 4:1-13 it was difficult to believe.





SYNOPSIS: Today’s lesson is a lesson of encouragement. Today we are going to be given a blue print of the war strategy of the evil one. If we know the tactics of the enemy we will be able to be victorious. Moshe was called by ELOHIM and offered a job. Moshe turned down the offer initially but was convince to take the job. Are we able to refuse YEHOVAH’S offer? Can we work for ELOHIM but not really do our best? Is that even possible? The enemy once worked for YEHOVAH and tried to steal the business. The enemy is very prideful and likes to boast. That is where YEHOVAH draws the line and cuts him off. If you were given the enemies battle plan would you use it to defeat him? Let me tell you the enemy has our battle plan and is using it to defeat us. Things are beginning to look very bad, evil is being called good and the WORD is being called bad. The enemy has taken one of the highest places for education and made a once Christian seminary into a place of lies. We must learn salvation comes by trusting in ELOHIM no matter how bad it seems.





HASHABBAT LESSON: SALVATION COMES BY TRUSTING IN ALL SITUATIONS. Sh’mot (Ex) 4:1-13 it was difficult to believe. Proverbs 2:1-6 if you will call for insight and raise your voice for discernment. Ya’akov (James) 4:4-8 you need to make the first move. Yesha’yahu (Isa) 36:1-22 Trust with your spirit not with your eyes. Yesha’yahu (Isa) 37:1-13 'Don't be afraid of the words you heard.

We stream from our own website www.yeshuatube.org on Tuesday @ 7:30 PM ET for The City Gate Messianic Bible Study. Wednesday 7:30 PM ET for The Sledgehammer Show. Shabbat (Sat) 11AM ET for a live Shabbat Service.





If you don’t see us on youtube go to our other channel on Rumble www.rumble.com/BGMCTV





Our main website is www.bgmctv.org





