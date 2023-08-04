Simon Roche and Sieners 4 Predictions on WW III

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Simon Roche is the spokesman for the Suidlanders in South Africa. Here he gave four more predictions on June 6, 2019 from Nicholaas van Rensberg about a great influx of black and brown migrants in Europe, the rise of Mohammedanism and jihad, unrest in France and a civil war there and a massive depression, especially in the UK where the pound won’t be worth the paper it is printed on.
These are powerful predictions from a man with a good track record. Nicolass van Rensburg in South Africa died in 1926 and he predicted WW I, II and III.
Nicolaas van Rensberg was a great prophet correct on 430 out of 700 predictions. His prophecies are in the book, "Messenger of God" available at Amazon at: https://www.amazon.com/Messenger-God-Adriaan-Snyman-ebook/dp/B01F8PZA10/ref=cm_cr_arp_d_product_top?ie=UTF8
Simon Roche is the spokesman for the Suidlanders at https://suidlanders.org/ in South Africa. He has been on the Brian Ruhe Show about 20 times since 2016.
