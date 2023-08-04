Simon Roche and Sieners 4 Predictions on WW III

Simon Roche is the spokesman for the Suidlanders in South Africa. Here he gave four more predictions on June 6, 2019 from Nicholaas van Rensberg about a great influx of black and brown migrants in Europe, the rise of Mohammedanism and jihad, unrest in France and a civil war there and a massive depression, especially in the UK where the pound won’t be worth the paper it is printed on.

These are powerful predictions from a man with a good track record. Nicolass van Rensburg in South Africa died in 1926 and he predicted WW I, II and III.

Nicolaas van Rensberg was a great prophet correct on 430 out of 700 predictions. His prophecies are in the book, "Messenger of God" available at Amazon at: https://www.amazon.com/Messenger-God-Adriaan-Snyman-ebook/dp/B01F8PZA10/ref=cm_cr_arp_d_product_top?ie=UTF8

Simon Roche is the spokesman for the Suidlanders at https://suidlanders.org/ in South Africa. He has been on the Brian Ruhe Show about 20 times since 2016.

