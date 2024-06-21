BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Reform UK leader, Nigel Farage - West Provoked Russia's SMO in UKR by Expanding the EU & NATO Military Alliance Eastwards
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
71 views • 10 months ago

Meanwhile on the BBC:

The Reform UK leader, Nigel Farage, has said the West provoked Russia's Special Military Operation in Ukraine by expanding the European Union and Nato military alliance eastwards.

It's good that at least Farage see's and admits to the truth... Cynthia

Adding:   

China slaps Lockheed Martin with sanctions over arms sale to Taiwan — Chinese Foreign Ministry

China has imposed sanctions against the US military-industrial company Lockheed Martin over the sale of weapons to Taiwan, Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Friday. The sanctions are against Lockheed Martin Missile System Integration Lab, Lockheed Martin Advanced Technology Laboratories, and Lockheed Martin Ventures.

This is due to the fact that the US recently "re-announced the sale of weapons to the Taiwan region of China," which seriously violates the principle of "one China."


Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy