⚡️Russian Defence Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation (April 2, 2023) ❗Text only

No official video today. Text for today is below.

⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation (2 April 2023)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

◽️In Kupyansk direction, aviation and artillery of the Zapad Group of Forces have engaged the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) close to Sinkova, Olshany, and Krakhmalnoye (Kharkov region).





◽️ The enemy suffered losses of up to 30 Ukrainian troops, three armoured fighting vehicles, two motor vehicles, and one D-30 howitzer. In addition, Russian troops disrupted actions of six Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance groups near Stelmakhovka (Lugansk People's Republic), Dvurechnaya, Pershotravnevoye, and Sinkovka (Kharkov region).





◽️ In Krasny Liman direction, Russian ground-attack aircraft and Army Aviation, artillery, and heavy flamethrower systems of the Tsentr Group of Forces hit units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine close to Makeevka and Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic), Yampolovka, and Grigorovka (Donetsk People's Republic).





💥 The enemy suffered losses of over 100 Ukrainian troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, four pick-up trucks, one Akatsiya self-propelled howitzer, and D-30 howitzer in this direction.





◽️ In Donetsk direction, the Yug Group of Forces, Operational-Tactical Aviation, and artillery have eliminated over 210 Ukrainian troops and mercenaries, three Turkish made Kirpi armoured personal carriers, three armoured fighting vehicles, four motor vehicles, three pick-up trucks, and one Msta-B howitzer over the past 24 hours.





◽️ In South Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions, air strikes and artillery of the Vostok Group of Forces carried out attack against AFU units in the areas of Shevchenko (Donetsk People's Republic), Levadnoye, and Orekhov (Zaporozhye region).





💥 Moreover, two sabotage and reconnaissance groups were neutralised close to Nikolskoye (Donetsk People's Republic), and Vishnevoye (Zaporozhye region).





💥 More than 40 Ukrainian servicemen, two armoured vehicles, three pick-up trucks, and one D-20 and one D-30 howitzers have been eliminated during the day in this direction.





💥 Moreover, one U.S.-made AN/TPQ-36 counter-battery warfare radar station was destroyed near Usepnovka (Zaporozhye region).





◽️ In Kherson direction, Russian troops have neutralised up to 15 Ukrainian troops, seven motor vehicles, and one Akatsiya self-propelled howitzers during the day.





💥 Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Group of Forces have engaged 92 AFU artillery units at their fire positions, manpower, and military hardware in 103 areas during the day.





💥 An ammunition depot of the Ukrainian Armed Forces has been hit close to Stelmakhovka (Lugansk People's Republic).





💥 A command post and a communication centre of the 58th Motorised Infantry Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was eliminated close to Krasny Liman (Donetsk People's Republic).





💥 The control and observation posts of the 109th Territorial Defence Brigade and the 25th Air Assault Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces were hit close to Petrovskoye and Terny (Donetsk People's Republic).





◽️ Russian air defence forces shot down 11 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles close to Vladimirovka, Kirillovka, Verkhnetoretskoye (Donetsk People's Republic), Novokrasnyanka, Varvarovka, Kremennaya (Lugansk People's Republic), Novaya Kakhovka (Kherson region) and Velikiye Vyselki (Kharkov region).





📊 In total, 405 airplanes and 228 helicopters, 3,641 unmanned aerial vehicles, 415 air defence missile systems, 8,510 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,077 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 4,485 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 9,270 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.



