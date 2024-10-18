Brighteon Broadcast News, Oct 18, 2024 – QUADRUPLE NUCLEAR THREAT: Ukraine threatens to build a nuclear weapon while Iran, Israel and Russia all prepare for nuclear escalation

- There are no Buddhists calling for genocide or the bombing of women and children

- Biblical nations of the USA and Israel are the most violent, pushing genocide and terrorism

- Announcement on voting for Trump vs. Dr. Shiva

- The moral consequences of voting for those who advocate the evil of Zionism

- Ann Vandersteel exposes a new FEMA camp in North Carolina, where massive fallout shelters are being trucked in

- Russia's Avangard weapon system: Hyper Glide Vehicles (HGV) that travel at Mach 27

- Russia and Iran have a mutual defense coordination agreement, meaning Iran could have advanced weapons tech

- Gold hits $2700 and continues to skyrocket

- Special report: Are certain ethnic groups BORN EVIL and defective?

- Interview with Dr. Shiva who UNLOADS on Zionism infiltration of U.S. politics

- Sermon #81 - Entering Heaven is CONDITIONAL, and God says COWARDS are thrown into the lake of fire







For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport





NaturalNews videos would not be possible without you, as always we remain passionately dedicated to our mission of educating people all over the world on the subject of natural healing remedies and personal liberty (food freedom, medical freedom, the freedom of speech, etc.). Together, we’re helping create a better world, with more honest food labeling, reduced chemical contamination, the avoidance of toxic heavy metals and vastly increased scientific transparency.





▶️ Every dollar you spend at the Health Ranger Store goes toward helping us achieve important science and content goals for humanity: https://www.healthrangerstore.com/

▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: https://www.naturalnews.com/Readerregistration.html

▶️ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport

▶️ Join Our Social Network: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

▶️ Check In Stock Products at: https://PrepWithMike.com





🔴 Brighteon.io: Brighteon.io/HealthRanger

🔴 Brighteon.Social: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

🔴 Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/naturalnews

🔴 Gab: https://gab.com/NaturalNews

🔴 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/naturalnews

🔴 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/HealthRangerReport

🔴 Mewe: https://mewe.com/p/naturalnews

🔴 Spreely: https://social.spreely.com/NaturalNews

🔴 Telegram: https://t.me/naturalnewsofficial

🔴 Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/realhealthrangerstore/