The “North” group of Russian forces hit another enemy MLRS “Grad” on the move with a direct hit from the “Lancet”
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
The “North” group of forces hit another enemy MLRS “Grad” on the move with a direct hit from the “Lancet”.

This mornings missile and drone strike by Russia against Ukraine included 

A couple dozen Geran-2 drones.

4 Tu-95s launching a smaller salvo of Kh-101 cruise missiles.

3-5 MIG-31k launching Kinzhal hypersonic missiles.

Confirmed Kinzhal hits as well as heavy drone activity at the Starokonstantinov airfield in Khmelnytskyi oblast. 

Explosions reported in Krivoy Rog, Kiev, Zhytomyr. 

The most interesting part is we didn’t see a single aircraft photo or video outside of Ukrainian government releases. The complete information lockdown is top notch but that’s just for public consumption, the Russians know what they hit.



