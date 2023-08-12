Part 1 Friday Headline News Fire, Nero burned it down to Build Back Better

Weekly News Report- Thousands of people are reported missing as the death toll keeps rising in the aftermath of Maui's deadly wildfires. Hawaii's Governor declared “There is no doubt everyone would describe this as though a bomb hit Lahaina,” he said. “It looks like total devastation.A folksong has gone viral that will hit you right in the feels. Oliver Anthony's Rich Men North of Richmen has taken the world by storm. The song voices the struggles of working-class families in the era of Bidenflation and upper-class opulence (note the veiled reference to Jeffrey Epstein’s island). Oliver is a father who has seen his fair share of troubles and is now happy to dedicate his life to higher virtues than drunkenness. His Spotify profile reads: “I spend my free time writing songs and pursuing an off-grid life on 90 acres in the woods of Virginia. Lord willing, this is just the beginning.”

Voters rejected a bill that would have strengthened Ohio's Constitution and help keep the radical left from targeting Ohio with its far-left agenda. Millions were spent to stop Ohio Issue 1 with Planned Parenthood and Hillary Clinton claiming a victory. Why is the left eyeing Ohio and how do Ohioians keep their state red? All of that and much more in This Week's Top News Stories!





