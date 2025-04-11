BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Allan Paul Roberts: The Globalists Plan to Collapse Everything! But Will They Succeed?
Geopolitics & Empire
Geopolitics & EmpireCheckmark Icon
409 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
215 views • 5 months ago

Allan Paul Roberts discusses his book "The Globalist Plan to Collapse Everything: To Usher in a New World Order". He posits the endgame includes world government, a social credit system with programmable digital currency, 15-minute cities with travel restrictions, and much more. They'll achieve this by collapsing many sectors of society including banking, energy, and food. We'll need courage, hope, and mental fortitude to make it through.


*Support Geopolitics & Empire!

Become a Member https://geopoliticsandempire.substack.com

Donate https://geopoliticsandempire.com/donations

Consult https://geopoliticsandempire.com/consultation


**Visit Our Affiliates & Sponsors!

Above Phone https://abovephone.com/?above=geopolitics

easyDNS (15% off with GEOPOLITICS) https://easydns.com

Escape Technocracy course (15% off with GEOPOLITICS) https://escapethetechnocracy.com/geopolitics

PassVult https://passvult.com

Sociatates Civis (CitizenHR, CitizenIT, CitizenPL) https://societates-civis.com

Wise Wolf Gold https://www.wolfpack.gold/?ref=geopolitics


Websites

Globalist Plan to Collapse Everything https://globalcollapsebook.com

Author Allan Paul Roberts https://www.authoraproberts.com


About Allan Paul Roberts

ALLAN PAUL ROBERTS is committed to exposing the details behind the Globalist plan to collapse society to usher in their New World Order. Using an innovative writing method that features QR codes, his work creates a rich multimedia experience that leads readers to a greater depth of understanding. Robert’s gift for conveying complex information is sure to please political thought leaders as well as those new to the subject.


*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)

Keywords
vaccinescollapseenergyeconomynwonew world orderglobalismdepopulationworld governmentresetdigital idcovidgreat resetcbdcs
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy