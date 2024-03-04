Financial expert John Rubino issues warning: America's global dollar dominance is rapidly coming to an end

To learn more about today's guest John Rubino, visit https://rubino.substack.com/





- Inflation numbers and potential Fed pivot. (0:00)

- Trusting economic data and Fed dilemma. (1:02)

- AI's impact on the workforce and market valuations. (4:41)

- AI, tech, and industry trends. (10:37)

- Hydrogen fuel cells, nuclear power, and energy sources. (17:48)

- Commercial real estate and banking risks. (22:38)

- Economic impact of open borders and government policies. (29:07)

- Political corruption and the rise of populism. (34:15)

- Media censorship and preparing for economic collapse. (40:10)

- Survival training and preparedness. (45:33)





