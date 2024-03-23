Vinpocetine: A vasodilating nutraceutical (and negative Nootropic for some...)

This herbal alkaloid is a natural nootropic that boosts cerebral blood flow to the brain, has antioxidant properties, is a neuroprotective agent, and also helps with subjective well-being.

It's another Nootropic that has a range of anti-aging effects to maintain a mind that has four, five, six, or more decades of wear and tear on it but has limited value to otherwise healthy people or Biohackers looking to improve performance.

The value I see in Vinpocetine for otherwise healthy people is that it increases blood flow to the brain, so it should increase the potency of other Nootropics you're taking; this is why some people report that it really releases the power of caffeine for them.

