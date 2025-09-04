Report by Russian Defence Ministry on progress of special military operation as of 4 September 2025

🪖 The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

📍 Units of the Sever Group of Forces improved the tactical situation. Russian troops hit two mechanised brigades, an assault regiment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, a territorial defence brigade, a border detachment of the Ukrainian State Border Guard Service, and a national guard regiment near Chernatskoye, Alekseyevka, Yunakovka, Khrapovshchina, Kondratovka, and Varachino (Sumy region).

💥 In Kharkov direction, units of a motorised infantry brigade and an assault regiment have been hit near Melovoye and Volchansk (Kharkov region).

▪️ The AFU losses amounted to up to 180 troops, an armoured fighting vehicle, 12 motor vehicles, and two field artillery guns. Three material depots were destroyed.

📍 The Zapad Group of Forces took more advantageous lines and positions. Strikes were delivered at an mechanised brigade, an assault brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and a territorial defence brigade near Maleyevka, Olgovka, Kupyansk (Kharkov region), Petrovskoye (Lugansk People's Republic), and Kirovsk (Donetsk People's Republic).

▪️ The AFU losses amounted to more than 220 troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, 15 motor vehicles, and five artillery guns including three Western-made artillery guns. Five electronic warfare stations and two ammunition depots were destroyed.

📍 Units of the Yug Group of Forces improved the tactical situation. Russian elements engaged a mechanised brigade, an airmobile brigade and a national guard brigade near Stepanovka, Vasyukovka, Chervonoye, Minkovka, Seversk, Berestok, Pereyezdnoye, Markovo, Fedorovka, and Konstantinovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

▪️ The enemy lost up to 220 troops, four armoured fighting vehicles, and eight motor vehicles. Three electronic warfare stations, an ammunition depot, and five material depots were neutralised.

📍 The Tsentr Group of Forces' units took more advantageous lines and positions. Three mechanised brigades, an air assault brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as well as a territorial defence brigade and a national guard brigade have been hit near Toretskoye, Udachnoye, Gruzskoye, Sukhoy Yar, Annovka, Dimitrov, Rodinskoye, Krasnoarmeysk, and Krasny Liman (Donetsk People's Republic).

▪️ The AFU losses amounted to up to 440 troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, six motor vehicles, and four field artillery guns.

🚩 The Vostok Group of Forces made ground and took Novoselovka under control in Zaporozhye region.

❗️ Moreover, the Russian Armed Forces liberated all the Donetsk People's Republic territories in the Vostok Group of Forces's area of responsibility.

💥 Russian units engaged two mechanised brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and a marine brigade near Gavrilovka, Novopavlovka (Dnepropetrovsk region), Poltavka, Uspenovka, and Novoivanovka (Zaporozhye region).

▪️ The enemy lost over 240 troops, 13 motor vehicles, and a counter-fire radar.

🔥 The Dnepr Group of Forces inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of a mechanised brigade, a coastal defence brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and a territorial defence brigade near Belogorye, Malaya Tokmachka (Zaporozhye region), Sadovoye, Tyaginka, and Antonovka (Kherson region).

▪️ The AFU losses amounted to over 70 troops, 11 motor vehicles, six electronic warfare stations, and an ammunition depot.

✈️ Operational-tactical aviation, attack drones, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces hit the transport infrastructure used for the interests of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, command post and assembly workshops for UAVs, artillery and missile depots as well as temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian formations and foreign mercenaries in 155 areas.

🎯 Air defence systems shot down four guided aerial bombs and 299 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles.

📊 In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, the enemy lost:

▫️ 666 aircraft,

▫️ 283 helicopters,

▫️ 81,599 unmanned aerial vehicles,

▫️ 627 anti-aircraft missile systems,

▫️ 24,947 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles,

▫️ 1,589 MLRS combat vehicles,

▫️ 29,229 field artillery guns and mortars,

▫️ 41,021 units of support military vehicles.

🔹 Russian Defence Ministry