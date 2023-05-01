© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This girl, Masha, was born during the war (2015) and died during the war waged by the Kiev regime.
Two days ago, as a result of shelling by Ukrainian terrorists, the first-grader of School 57 in Donetsk was burned alive on a bus along with her grandmother, who worked at the same school as a janitor.