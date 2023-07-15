Angel Studios Directing People to Clinton-Podesta NGOs

We must not allow our emotions to blind us from logic and reason.

Many good-hearted people have strong emotions about the environment. And their emotions are so strong that they have been manipulated by a corrupt government to castrate themselves and castrate their own children to save the Earth from climate change. This should teach us something about our emotions. They can blind us from logic and reason. And we all have them.

This report is not a critique of the film, the Sound of Freedom. I saw this film and I appreciate that it is bringing awareness to a subject that I personally have very strong emotions about. This report is about a clear red flag that people should be aware of so that we don’t allow our emotions to blind us from logic and reason.

According to MK-Ultra whistle-blowers the CIA acquired children for Project Monarch by cataloging child pornography sent through the US mail. And the only thing that’s changed since then, is that the world has gone digital.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, or the NCMEC, went international in 1999. The ICMEC was launched by Hillary Clinton and Tony Blair, with Richard Branson acting as a founding sponsor. It is now partnered with law enforcement in over a hundred and fifty territories including Interpol and Europol.

In 2009 the Clinton Global Initiative partnered with the Polaris Project and by 2014 they created a “Global Modern Day Slavery” database of organizations in 199 countries to monitor human trafficking.

Also in 2009, Amber Ready, Inc., selected the Podesta Group, the infamous pedophile art collectors of the Wikileaks Podesta email scandal, to be their PR company where they were responsible for promoting Amber Ready’s cell phone technology which created a database of children so that if they were ever abducted, their information was already on file.

Once this child database syndicate was launched, human trafficking increased. Within nine years the human trafficking industry went from around thirty billion dollars a year to a hundred and fifty billion dollars a year. Nearly all child pornography is processed and stored within this framework on foreign servers in Sweden. In 2014 President Obama assigned the task of how to manage this gathered intelligence data to John Podesta.

The Clintons, the Podestas, and their friends are demonstrably involved in the criminal side of child sex trafficking. If this is news to you I recommend my report from 2019; Are the Clintons Involved in Human Trafficking? Which is based on the well-researched article by Corey Digs. And it is this group who manages and runs Polaris, the ICMEC, and the NCMEC. And these are the same groups that Angel Studios, producers of the Sound of Freedom, are directing people to as a way to combat child trafficking.

The billionaire who has been funding Tim Ballard’s operation is Carlos Slim. Who has also funded Hillary Clinton and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

And if you believe that the Democrats are the problem, then I recommend you look into the Franklin Cover-up and the Bohemian Grove. Pedophilia is how the hidden hand controls their puppet politicians.

Awareness of this horrific problem is good. And perhaps Angel Studios is unaware of who they are promoting. But if we think that the same NGOs whose efforts increased the child sex trade by 500% will somehow end child sex slavery, then maybe we are too emotional to think clearly. And that’s a problem. Because this same cabal is pushing a totalitarian surveillance state, they are already pushing the idea of micro-chipping your children, to keep them safe. And without logic and reason, the people will demand it. And our children will be more enslaved than ever.