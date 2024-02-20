Hillary Clinton Promoting Genocide - 3 in Audience Bring it up

Hillary Clinton was asked if she was shocked by such high civilian casualties in Gaza. Hillary said she was not shocked because this happens in war, and Israel had the right to self-defense. After that, she was told from the spot that she was justifying genocide. The one who said this was taken out, but another stood up behind her, then a third...

Soon this witch will simply have nowhere to go with her speeches, it won't be a very comfortable existence now.

OccupyTheGetty

TruthCatRadio.com