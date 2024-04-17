Where Were You? Where Were We?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
What man was ever known to do this? To command the floods to come. Who commanded the depths of the ocean and all that lies therein. It is God who created the firmament to divide the waters from the waters. The clouds clothe the waters above the earth, separating them from the depths of the water within the earth, and under the earth. Where were we?