Big Christian Debate Over Aliens and a Oneness Doctrine, with Brian Ruhe, Gordy Tong and UFO Mimi

After LA Marzulli gave his talk to the Vancouver UFO Meetup (https://www.bitchute.com/video/gbAuZbg2zWoL/), the rest of us carried on for 2.5 hours more. This is the next part. At minute 23:00 I talked about https://www.youtube.com/@AjahnPunnadhammo.





Gordy Tong sent me this on Dec. 2, 2023:

https://www.thebereancall.org/content/carl-teichrib-interfaithism-uniting-religions-one-world?sapurl=Lys5MjZkL2xiL2xpLyt3dm44dWs4P2JyYW5kaW5nPXRydWUmZW1iZWQ9dHJ1ZSZyZWNlbnRSb3V0ZT1hcHAud2ViLWFwcC5saWJyYXJ5Lmxpc3QmcmVjZW50Um91dGVTbHVnPSUyQnd2bjh1azg=





Carl Teichrib: Interfaithism: Uniting Religions for One World

>

>

>

>

Carl is a researcher, writer, and lecturer focusing on the paradigm shift sweeping the Western world, including the challenges and opportunities faced by Christians. Over the years he has attended a range of internationally significant political, religious, and social events in his quest to understand the historical and contemporary forces of transformation – including the Parliament of the Worlds Religions, Burning Man, and the United Nations Millennium Forum.





Carl’s biases are transparent: he embraces an evangelical Christian perspective, is pro-liberty versus politically imposed equality, pro-individualistic versus consensus collectivism, and pro-free market.





Carl’s website: www.gameofgods.ca





Transcript:





Carl: Well, good afternoon, everybody! I’m excited to be with you today. It’s going to be a great couple of days, and we are going to be diving into some interesting topics in my power points. You’re going to see that I’ll be dealing today with the Parliament of World Religions, which just took place last week. And so the Parliament ended on Friday, last week Friday, and I visited some friends down in Indianapolis, and then afterwards, on Monday, began the drive across to your part of the US!





And so, today, we’ll be talking about interfaithism, taking a look specifically at the Parliament of World Religions and its influence.





So, I’m a “boots-on-the-ground” kind of guy. I go to where the action is. One of the things that I took away as a young man, as a young researcher, in terms of trying to understand how the world operates, and I took it away from Dave Hunt, was the importance of (1) Go to the Word of God. For us, that’s our source. And then, when you’re doing research, go to the first source. Go right to the source! Correct? That’s what you do.







