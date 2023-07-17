BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Tractor Display & Juicing Mini Homestead Tour In Florida
Concrete Blonde 111
106 views • 07/17/2023

July 17th 2023 Florida Homestead Life As It Is ~ My husband Alex tilling in preparation for more planting ~ Me prepping for juicing on the Norwalk juicer today! Some recollections of videos that encourage me ~ Talks with Lou & Dan ~ Creating Radiance : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GYhNOiKgNuY&list=PL0YRFj_c95WdXyQgR5w2Gb3gybgfG9K4r And OH BTW (by the way) IF you are wondering is it FUN to use a little tractor like the one we have the answer is a big fat YES Sir reeee! Except that maintenance of these devices is always a challenge ~ Gotta link up with other people that are aware of mechanics ~ Locals ~ Co operate ~ Always challenges to face with the material energies ~ The good the bad & the ugly ~ We are ever so grateful, though, for the service the machine does on our land to make a lot more planting possible to aid us in decreasing our dependence on outside sourcing for our fruits veg roots tubers herbs etc YOU get my drift! Thank you for being here today! We appreciate sharing! Take care out there, folks! JN 108 You Tube : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQroO425Dh9AZWUKXitpHcQ

Keywords
gardeninghomesteadingoff gridtractorsgrowing foodself sufficiency
