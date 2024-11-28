The Evidence – Introduction

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The video clip series “the Evidence” explains what is really happening in these particular times, and what future events will be.
The videos are divided into two groups: the first deals with exceptional astronomical events that will happen, and the second the Biblical signs of the end times.
The studies both lead to an epochal conclusion: the return of Jesus is imminent.