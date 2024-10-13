COVIDTARD KATHARINE GOT ALL CLOTTED UP....

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The "QUEEN BITCH' couldn't figure out why you just said no to the fake vaccine. It's very simple. I didn't want to get blood clots or any of the other 1000 effects.
She loves the 1980's. If only she knew what was really going on today.
Sources
Originally procured from:
https://x.com/Marbles34/status/1845068684613554202
https://m.facebook.com/katharine.carney.35/
Music: ABC - Poison Arrow
Check out some cool duds at the store:
https://kurganwear.printify.me
I'm on Twitter: https://x.com/kurganreport
Mirrored - The Kurgan Report