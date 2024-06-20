© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
[Q4T 36] [May 28, 2020] TFR - Secrets Revealed 17 - Quest4Truth: Enoch Study chapters 83/84 - 87/88 (9.8K views on YouTube)
63 views • 11 months ago
Picking up where we left off in our study of the book of Enoch. But first, we took some time to address some of the various "issues" going on surrounding our take on the Holy Spirit and the Trinity.
I also wrote a lengthy blog post to go along with what is said here and to elaborate on the topics discussed: https://robschannel.com/zen-garcia
The Enoch study kicks off in the second hour of this broadcast, beginning in Chapter 83 (Lawrence)/ 84 (Charles) and going through to Chapter 87/88, dealing with the Animal Apocalypse Dream/Vision.
https://testingtheglobe.com
https://www.virtualhousechurch.com
https://ephraimawakening.com
If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.
Support donations can be made here:
https://robschannel.com/support
https://babylonrisingbooks.com
https://seedtheseries.com
