© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gettr.com/post/p2aldhs8529
3/5/2023 Miles Guo: The reckless mental state of “Xi the Dead Emperor” was the result of his miserable upbringing. So, only the following strategies will work to prevent him from attacking Taiwan: Decoupling, decapitation, and joining the war waged by Xi. Any other strategy, including the passage of various bills, is useless.
#XiJinping #Taiwan #US #TaiwanConflictDeteranceAct #cellar #eggplant #Partyslaves
3/5/2023 文贵直播：习死皇悲惨的成长经历造就了其混不吝的思维定式；现在只有这几招才能阻止习近平打台湾：脱钩、斩首和参战，包括各种立法在内的其他招都不管用。
#习近平 #台湾 #美国 #台湾冲突遏制法 #地窖 #茄子 #党奴
#XiJinping #Taiwan #US #TaiwanConflictDeteranceAct #cellar #eggplant #Partyslaves
3/5/2023 文贵直播：习死皇悲惨的成长经历造就了其混不吝的思维定式；现在只有这几招才能阻止习近平打台湾：脱钩、斩首和参战，包括各种立法在内的其他招都不管用。
#习近平 #台湾 #美国 #台湾冲突遏制法 #地窖 #茄子 #党奴