A Low-level, ‘Gang-stalker’ Psychopath Prattles on about Life and ‘The Programme’ | neoremonstrance

In an unguarded moment, a malignant narcissist/psychopath unveils his innermost, vain, depraved thoughts in this exclusive recording.

Date of recording: Tuesday, 24 October 2023

Presenter: J. D. Gallé

Note: Audio quality is, regrettably, at times subpar and uneven.

Erratum: As noted above, the actual date of audio recording is Tuesday, 24 October 2023.

℗ and © J. D. Gallé, 2023. All rights reserved.





Source of thumbnail image for video: https://www.aliexpress.us/item/2251832855559094.html?gatewayAdapt=glo2usa4itemAdapt





Memorandum: This channel is not monetised. Hence, I do not profit financially from, nor endorse, any advertisements which may be displayed on or alongside my Brighteon channel, https://www.brighteon.com/channels/neoremonstrance. Likewise, any visual or video advertisements which may be displayed before, during, or after the playback of videos uploaded on my Brighteon channel are present entirely against my own volition and apart from my endorsement.





Let it be known: the Lord Jesus Christ is King of kings and Lord of lords, and every conceivable power and authority is inferior to, and superseded by, Jesus Christ, who is Lord over all. (See Revelation 17.14; 19.16.)



• The blood of Jesus Christ, the Son of God, cleanses those who are walking in the light, namely the children of God, from every sin (1 John 1.7).

• The Lord Jesus Christ humiliated the powers of darkness through the cross (Colossians 2.14–15).

• The end of Satan, the Adversary, is in the lake burning with fire and sulphur (Revelation 20.10).





Ponerological tags:

anti-social, antisocial, anti-social lowlife, lover of self, liar, lover of lies, love of self, malignant narcissist, money-lover, psychopath, psychopathic, psychopathy, scumbag, self-lover, self-worshiper, self-worshipper, sociopath, sociopathy

gang-stalker, gang-stalking, gangstalker, gangstalking, organised stalking, organized stalking

systematic stalking, systematised stalking, systematized stalking





Neo-Remonstrance tags and authorised Neo-Remonstration:

J.D. Gallé

J. D. Gallé

@neoremonstrance

neoremonstrance

The Neo-Remonstrance Commences

The Remonstrant Blogspot

Blogger (my website): https://theremonstrant.blogspot.com

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/neoremonstrance

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/neoremonstrance

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@neoremonstrance:9

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/neoremonstrance

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@neoremonstrance

Gab: https://www.gab.com/neoremonstrance

Twitter: https://twitter.com/neoremonstrance

Arminian, Arminians, Arminianism

Neo-Remonstrance, Neo-Remonstrant, Neo-Remonstrantism

Remonstrance, Remonstrant, Remonstrants, Remonstrantism

The Isle of Neo-Remonstratio