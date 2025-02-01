ANOTHER GOSPEL GAL. 1:6-12; A.T. PIERSON [1900] - CROSSLESS CHRISTIANITY (DO NOT 'FALL' FOR IT)

[NEW IMPROVED AUDIO] *Clip is a robo-voice w/scrolling text - speeded up some and tone lowered significantly. A 'speed clip' as it were. May not be ideal but is definitely 'listenable to', much more so with the scrolling text. Note: this is not entertainment it is a thing of history -- this written in 1900, not one text file of it [except link below] or any audio recording could be found on the www. It also, more importantly, is about who will endure sound doctrine [2 Tim. 4:3]. Well worth listening to with close attention [stop/go method works; 2Tim. 2:15]

"Any child of God finds that his approach to perfect conformity to God is in exact proportion to his self-crucifixion-observe the word. Not only must he follow the great Cross bearer, but himself become a cross bearer; not only depend for salvation on One who was crucified for him, but find sanctification in being crucified with Him [Gal. 2:20]... he who in any measure takes away the stumbling block of the cross from a sinner so far prevents his true conversion; and if, from the saint, so far retards his true sanctification... Now no discriminating man can watch the modern "gospel" in its developments without seeing that it is in every way taking away the offense of the cross.." [Matt. 10:38]

Classic work by A.T. Pierson (1900): Another Gospel - Which Is Not Another, covers the topic of the false gospel, of which there are innumerable variations today - and while they may vary on any number of different points the one thing they all have in common - they are 'crossless' [Phil. 3:18]





source - txt: https://anothervoicerev184.blogspot.com/2008/01/another-gospel-at-pierson.html