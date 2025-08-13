Iranian FM Araghchi lands in Iraq’s Najaf

These deepening ties are exactly what the US tried to prevent when it invaded in 2003I

Iran PUSHES BACK against Trump’s effort to dominate South Caucasus region and turn it into US forepost

FM Araghchi met with Vahan Gostanian, Armenia’s Deputy FM, to discuss the Azerbaijan-Armenia agreement and Zangezur corridor that’s on Iran’s northern border