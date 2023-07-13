Snort Lived Investigation: Secret Service Shut Down White House Cocaine Probe

It was a snort-lived investigation. The US Secret Service has closed its probe into finding the owner of the cocaine found in the White House last week. The agency, which is charged with protecting the President, his family, and the White House, said it simply could not locate the suspect who brought the illegal drugs into the White House that was discovered on July 2. The Secret Service conducted DNA and fingerprint testing, combed through visitor logs, and viewed videos from security cameras, but were still unable to figure out the suspect.





The agency released a statement on Thursday that the investigation was closed due to lack of physical evidence. We'll comment on this ridiculous report, plus many more important news stories from around the world.





Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 7/13/23





You can partner with us by visiting TruNews.com/donate, calling 1-800-576-2116, or by mail at PO Box 690069 Vero Beach, FL 32969.





It’s the Final Day! The day Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. Now available in eBook and audio formats! Order Final Day from Amazon today! https://www.amazon.com/Final-Day-Characteristics-Second-Coming/dp/0578260816/





Apple users, you can download the audio version on Apple Books!

https://books.apple.com/us/audiobook/final-day-10-characteristics-of-the-second-coming/id1687129858





The Fauci Elf is a hilarious gift guaranteed to make your friends laugh! Order yours today! https://tru.news/faucielf