I AM THE LORD, I CHANGE NOT Part 4: The Root of All Evil

Adam was told to subdue the earth and manage what God had created but eventually greed and lust for power caused mankind to disregard the fact that everything is on loan from God. The concept of money was invented before the flood and it carried over afterwards with Noah’s descendants who used it to consolidate power and these people would later become known as aristocrats.

God had a countermove to destroy Satan’s financial system and it was represented by Melchizedek, the King of Salem. A person who gives a tithe is willing to give up a portion of his income and this breaks the power of hording and money control.

Anyone who refuses to tithe is a thief and will be cursed. God reaffirmed this spiritual law with Moses and the prophet Malachi and Jesus never abolished the law when He walked on the earth. A believer who practices tithing effectively shows that they love the Lord and not money and there is no root of evil in that person.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2015/RLJ-1525.pdf

RLJ-1525 -- DECEMBER 6, 2015

