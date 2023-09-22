False Anti-Semitism Claims Used To Justify Patriot Act 2.0: Biden To Label Americans As Terrorists

Stew Peters Show





Sep 21, 2023





We should never again allow one group of people to eradicate others because they disagree.

E. Michael Jones, Ph.D is the founder of Culture War magazine and author of ‘Logos Rising’ and joins to discuss the weaponization of anti-Semitism.

In May of this year, Biden released the plan for the Patriot Act Part 2, by signing in a document called, "U.S. National Strategy to Counter-Antisemitism”

Biden Attorney General Merrick Garland has already been caught targeting conservative Catholics- putting parents and conservative catholics on domestic terrorist watch lists.

This new document will give them the full authority to charge Americans with Crimes for “antisemitism” or “racism”.

When confronted with this truth on Capitol Hill, Garland claimed that because his ancestors were victims of the Holocaust he would never discriminate based on someone's religion.

This is emotional blackmail and using atrocities of the past to justify tyranny over others.

The same people wanting to throw you into camps and force vaccinate your children with a deadly bioweapon are the same people developing this comprehensive plan to give themselves the means to do just that.

Groups like the ADL have total power in our culture and the Biden administration.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has been ordered to create a plan to combat anti-Semitism in farming.

According to Jones, the Deep State is reacting against the Jewish takeover of American foreign policy from within the Biden administration.

When Elon Musk called out the ADL as targeting him from the moment he bought Twitter, the hashtag BanTheADL began trending.

Truth is being redefined as the opinion of the powerful.

In the 1930s, there were three main groups in America.

They were the Protestants, Catholics, and Jews.

Back then, both the Protestants and the Catholics were disgusted with what Hollywood was producing.

So, there was a moral production code imposed on Hollywood.

The Jews resented Catholic Joe Breen who was given total veto power over films he didn’t like.

The production code ended when a film about the Holocaust was used to justify showing female naked breasts on screen.

Ever since then there has been a systematic take over of American institutions.

This is a quest for power and control and must be stopped.

Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3jnyux-false-anti-semitism-claims-used-to-justify-patriot-act-2.0-biden-to-label-a.html