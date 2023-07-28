‘Just say aye’: Confused 90-yo Senator Feinstein prompted to vote

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
90-year-old US Democratic Senator Dianne Feinstein was seen confused when it was her turn to cast her vote on the Defense Appropriations bill, and started to read from prepared remarks. Democratic Senator Patty Murray tried to prompt her, telling her ‘Just say aye’
Concerns have been raised recently over the health and capabilities of some of the Senate’s oldest members.
Mirrored - RT