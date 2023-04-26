"THE GLORY OF THE CHALDEANS' PRIDE"- INVADERS, 'SLEEPER CITIZENS' & THE FALL OF BABYLON

#RUSSIA #CHINA #AMERICA

Today's word: America is ancient Babylon reborn. She will be broken for the glory of pride. Like the Chaldeans of the old world she unsettled the nations and took spoils using war, cruelty and pillaging reminiscent of empire. Now, she is in decline. Her enemies have infiltrated her and await the day to reveal themselves- 'sleeper citizens' in the population will come out and throw the nation into confusion. This is the word of the Lord.





Themes of infiltration, "sleeper citizens", a hidden population embedded in the nation have been discussed on The Master's Voice Prophecy Blog for several years. There is a nation within a nation, Yah says this is the punishment fitting for people who think they are so secure they can never be infiltrated or surprised. Surprise will come in one hour, in one day as per Revelation 18.





Prophecies of this:

Out of The North: https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/10/03/out-of-the-north-oct-2-2020/

The Rise of Russia & the End of America: https://the-masters-voice.com/2022/03/09/the-rise-of-russia-the-end-of-america-march-9-2022/

The Kings Of The East: https://the-masters-voice.com/2022/01/09/the-kings-of-the-east-the-third-nation-may-21-2021/

Enemy at The Gates: https://the-masters-voice.com/2019/12/18/enemy-at-the-gates-december-9-2019/

The Heart Attack: https://the-masters-voice.com/2019/12/21/the-heart-attack-december-9-2019/

The Russians Will Take America: https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/06/18/__trashed/





