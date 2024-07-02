BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Gunbird 2 (1998, Arcade)
FuerstBitmarck
FuerstBitmarck
4 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
11 views • 10 months ago

Gunbird 2 is a vertically scrolling shoot'em up developed and published by Psikyo. It was also released for Dreamcast and PS2 (as part of a compilation).

You take control of one out of several characters who all chase the pieces of a magical medcine for different reasons. Out of all characters from the first game, only Marion returns in the sequel.

There are no weapons to find in the game, but each of the character comes with his own special weapons which differ in strength and bullet patterns. Weapons can be upgraded by finding P symbols. You can also find additional bombs. Bombs are limited in supply and individual to each character. They differ in damage, reach and delay. Finally, chacaters also differ in speed and size. New in the second part is the option of a melee attack.

Keywords
shootemuparcade gamepsikyo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy