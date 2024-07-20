Pressure for Biden to exit the race rises

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
President Joe Biden remains in his Delaware home recovering from COVID-19 as a growing number of congressional Democrats call for him to exit the presidential race. Pressure is also coming from top donors as polls show a growing number of voters believe the president should end his campaign.
