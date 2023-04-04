X22 REPORT Ep. 3037b - [DS] Took The Bait & Went Down The Path,When Do Birds Sing, Discovery, Fire In The Hole

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 3037b - April 4, 2023

[DS] Took The Bait & Went Down The Path,When Do Birds Sing, Discovery, Fire In The Hole

The [DS] believes they have the strength, that they have Trump exactly where they want him. They are also using this to get his base angry so they can push chaos later on, this is all they have. Trump needs this to happen so he can use this against them.





They are doing this to a Presidential candidate so this means it is now open game and this can be done to anyone that is running for President. Think discovery, this will be used against them in the end and those that brought charges will be the one in trouble.

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.

