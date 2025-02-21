❗️Russia's Oreshnik warheads can withstand temperatures equal to the temperature of the Sun - Putin at 'Future Technologies Forum' in Moscow, part 1

❗️Russia's Oreshnik warheads can withstand temperatures equal to the temperature of the Sun - Putin at Future Technologies Forum in Moscow.

Oreshnik warheads get as hot as the surface of the Sun: Putin

The president revealed a key problem that Russian defense scientists had to solve when creating the new weapons system: preventing warheads from “melting like a popsicle” in flight.

How was this problem solved? Take a listen to Putin's remarks at the Future Technologies Forum.

Adding, more that relates with this:

Rostec will help produce ultra-heat-resistant products for the aircraft industry.

Rostec scientists have developed a method for producing ceramic products from domestic raw materials based on boron nitride using hot pressing.

As a result, these products possess the following properties:

▪️ High strength

▪️ Heat resistance at temperatures exceeding 1000°C

▪️ Excellent antifriction properties

▪️ Chemical inertness

▪️ High thermal conductivity

This method ensures that the products achieve the desired density and material uniformity. Additionally, one of the advantages of this approach is the ability to manufacture products with specified dimensions and complex shapes.

The technology can be applied in the aerospace and aviation industries to create components that operate under high temperatures and stress. In metallurgy, it can be used to protect products from oxidation or to create a separating layer when casting metals.