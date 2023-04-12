© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gettr.com/post/p2e5h880f5b
4/8/2023 【#FreeMilesGuoRally】Fellow fighter Wood: The so-called People’s Liberation Army of the CCP is meant to enslave rather than liberate people. It’s time for us to say “No” to the CCP! Fellow fighter Maple: We are here to let Mr. Guo and his family know that they are not alone because they alway have us. We stand with them!
#freeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang #freeMilesGuoNow #FreeYvetteWangNow
4/8/2023 【#释放郭文贵全球联动抗议】战友文斌: 中共的解放军不是解放人民，而是为中共奴役人民的军队。是时候对中共说“不”了！战友枫叶小哥：我们到这里来是要告诉郭先生，您和您的家人不会孤独，因为有我们和你们在一起！
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平 #立即释放郭文贵 #立即释放王雁平