Cybertruck Engineering, State of Auto & Predictions for 2024!

Two Bit da Vinci
Dec 30, 2023
Sandy Speaks: Thanks DeleteMe for sponsoring this video! Protect your online Info Today! https://JoinDeleteMe.com/TwoBitDavinci
I had a chance to sit down with Sandy Munro and jam out about Cybertruck and predictions for the future of the auto industry. It's always a good time when these two engineers get together.
So grab your favorite drink, and relax, let's go!
Sandy's Channel: / @ucj--imttoro_cgg_fpmp5xq
》》》SUPPORT THE SHOW!《《《
Join our Newsletter! https://geni.us/TwoBitWeekly
Become a Patron! https://geni.us/TwoBitPatreon
Buying a Tesla? https://geni.us/GoTesla
》》》OUR PARTNERS《《《
Protect Yourself Online: https://geni.us/deleteMe
》》》GOING SOLAR?《《《
Save 50% on Solar Panels ⟫ https://geni.us/SolarSteals
Energy Sage for Solar ⟫ https://geni.us/EnergySage
》》》COMPANY OUTREACH 《《《
Sponsor A Video! [email protected]
》》》CONNECT WITH US 《《《
Twitter 》 / twobitdavinci
Facebook 》 / twobitdavinci
Instagram 》 / twobitdavinci
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L8m6gBlCtM8
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.