Cybertruck Engineering, State of Auto & Predictions for 2024!
High Hopes
Published 2 months ago

Two Bit da Vinci


Dec 30, 2023


Sandy Speaks: Thanks DeleteMe for sponsoring this video! Protect your online Info Today! https://JoinDeleteMe.com/TwoBitDavinci


I had a chance to sit down with Sandy Munro and jam out about Cybertruck and predictions for the future of the auto industry. It's always a good time when these two engineers get together.


So grab your favorite drink, and relax, let's go!


Sandy's Channel: / @ucj--imttoro_cgg_fpmp5xq


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L8m6gBlCtM8

2024autoauto industryengineeringpredictionscybertrucktwo bit da vincisandy munro

