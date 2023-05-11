BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Thrifty Thrift Stores-Saving Money On Plan B's And Plan C's
glock 1911
glock 1911
328 followers
Follow
93 views • 05/11/2023

Thrift stores are a great way to round out your preps, add to your "plan b's", and free up money for other preps.  If you are new to the thrift store experience, here are a few tips.  Social credit score tracking, facial recognition, central bank digital currency and all the other, predicted scariness is developed and in place now.  All that is left is to enable/deploy/turn on/actuate all these totalitarian, anti human technologies.  When that switch is flipped it will be TOO LATE to make acquisitions necessary for resistance and independence.  The time to act is now.  Don't take the mark of the beast in order to keep your family from suffering.  Develop personal resiliance NOW!

Keywords
weaponspreppingwarinvasionsuppliesend of the worldwroledcgo bagthrift storewar with chinateotwaki
