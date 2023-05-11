Thrifty Thrift Stores-Saving Money On Plan B's And Plan C's

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Thrift stores are a great way to round out your preps, add to your "plan b's", and free up money for other preps. If you are new to the thrift store experience, here are a few tips. Social credit score tracking, facial recognition, central bank digital currency and all the other, predicted scariness is developed and in place now. All that is left is to enable/deploy/turn on/actuate all these totalitarian, anti human technologies. When that switch is flipped it will be TOO LATE to make acquisitions necessary for resistance and independence. The time to act is now. Don't take the mark of the beast in order to keep your family from suffering. Develop personal resiliance NOW!