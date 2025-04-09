'Noahide Laws & truth bombs

The Jewish Noahide laws have been created to destroy all Goyim and Christians. Introduced into our government in 1991 and sign by every President since, and more recently by our Zionist President Donald Trump. The Talmudic Rabbis are trying to convince the world that they are biblical and were created according to the sons of Noah. The Laws are no where in scripture. They are designed to bring about a Jewish Utopia and total control of the world. Why not aren't they God's chosen people? Another LIE, only born again Christians are God's chosen people! The punishment to break three of the laws is beheading Rev 20:4. For Christians it would be idolatry to worship Jesus. Guillotines are already distributed in many places in the US and in the world.