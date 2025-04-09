BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

'Noahide Laws & truth bombs
Truth John 14:6
Truth John 14:6
576 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
41 views • 5 months ago

The Jewish Noahide laws have been created to destroy all Goyim and Christians. Introduced into our government in 1991 and sign by every President since, and more recently by our Zionist President Donald Trump. The Talmudic Rabbis are trying to convince the world that they are biblical and were created according to the sons of Noah. The Laws are no where in scripture. They are designed to bring about a Jewish Utopia and total control of the world. Why not aren't they God's chosen people? Another LIE, only born again Christians are God's chosen people! The punishment to break three of the laws is beheading Rev 20:4. For Christians it would be idolatry to worship Jesus. Guillotines are already distributed in many places in the US and in the world.

Keywords
truthbombslawsnoahideguillotines
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy