Special Guest Matt Trewhella - How do we properly fight against medical tyranny?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Your host Scott Schara and special guest Matt Trewhella discuss how we have been programmed to trust the white coats and how we can reverse it.Show more
Matt Trewhella is the pastor of Mercy Seat Christian Church in the Milwaukee, Wisconsin area. He and his wife Clara have been married for 41 year; they have 11 children and 27 grandchildren. He is the founder of Missionaries to the Preborn, and the author of the book The Doctrine of the Lesser Magistrates: A Proper Resistance to Tyranny and A Repudiation of Unlimited Obedience to the Civil Government.
*************************************
Links referenced in this interview:
Pre-election sermon: https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=hN9ea64O1B4&t=2126s
Post-election sermon: https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=hw-zBWq8UTY&t=1370s
Doctrine of the Lesser Magistrates book purchase:
https://defytyrants.com/store/book-the-doctrine-of-the-lesser-magistrates/
Montana sermon referenced:
https://www.sermonaudio.com/sermoninfo.asp?SID=34161335585
Matt’s Rumble channel:
https://rumble.com/user/DefyTyrants
You can download the "Directives For My Care" form here https://www.dropbox.com/s/awedh8qmxsqdbo9/DIRECTIVES%20FOR%20MY%20CARE-%201.pdf?dl=0
Show less
CSID: 96d797684636b3ee
Content Managed by ContentSafe.co