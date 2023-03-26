BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Special Guest Matt Trewhella - How do we properly fight against medical tyranny?
Our Amazing Grace
Our Amazing Grace
43 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
3 views • 03/26/2023

Your host Scott Schara and special guest Matt Trewhella discuss how we have been programmed to trust the white coats and how we can reverse it.Show more


Matt Trewhella is the pastor of Mercy Seat Christian Church in the Milwaukee, Wisconsin area. He and his wife Clara have been married for 41 year; they have 11 children and 27 grandchildren. He is the founder of Missionaries to the Preborn, and the author of the book The Doctrine of the Lesser Magistrates: A Proper Resistance to Tyranny and A Repudiation of Unlimited Obedience to the Civil Government.


*************************************


Links referenced in this interview:


Pre-election sermon: https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=hN9ea64O1B4&t=2126s


Post-election sermon: https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=hw-zBWq8UTY&t=1370s


Doctrine of the Lesser Magistrates book purchase:

https://defytyrants.com/store/book-the-doctrine-of-the-lesser-magistrates/


Montana sermon referenced:

https://www.sermonaudio.com/sermoninfo.asp?SID=34161335585


Matt’s Rumble channel:

https://rumble.com/user/DefyTyrants


You can download the "Directives For My Care" form here https://www.dropbox.com/s/awedh8qmxsqdbo9/DIRECTIVES%20FOR%20MY%20CARE-%201.pdf?dl=0


Show less

CSID: 96d797684636b3ee



Content Managed by ContentSafe.co

Keywords
fightwifeguest
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy