⚠️ Is Barack Obama A CIA Asset? Jesse Kelly asks Dr. Jerome Corsi

How Barack Obama Has Helped Destroy America. Is Barack Obama A CIA Asset? Jesse Kelly | Dr. Jerome Corsi makes the case that Barack Obama is about as fake as he appears to be, and much more. No single President has been more destructive to the country and the erosion of its stability than the Obama administration, from politicizing race to subverting legislative powers for his own executive purposes. Dr. Corsi breaks it all down.