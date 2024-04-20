BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Jehovah-Jireh Supplies Every Need!!!
Benevolent Woman
Benevolent Woman
2 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
10 views • 04/20/2024

1) “For the creation was subjected to frustration and futility, not willingly [because of some intentional fault on its part], but by the will of Him who subjected it, in hope, that the creation itself will also be freed from its bondage to decay [and gain entrance] into the glorious freedom of the children of God” (Romans 8: 20-21, AMP).

Please pay attention to this next verse given in the KJV:

“For we know that the whole creation groaneth and travaileth in pain together until now” (Romans 8: 22).

It is confirmed at least twice, the dilapidation and barrenness that evil brings on the earth.

2) “How long must the land mourn and the grass and countryside wither? Because of the wickedness and hypocrisy of those who live in it, the beasts and the birds are consumed and are swept away [by the drought], because men [mocking me] have said, ‘He will not [live long enough to] see [what happens at] our final end” (Jeremiah 12: 4, AMP).

Keywords
spiritualitymental healthaccountability
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy