🚨 Rep. James Comer brings the receipts with checks to the Big Guy. 🚨

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Rep. James Comer brings the Biden receipts with checks to the Big Guy.
🚨 Joe Biden accepted $40,000 dollars that came from a Chinese Communist Party company.
🚨 Bidens & their associates got over $20 million in payments from China, Romania, and Russia.
🚨 Joe Biden even dined with these business oligarchs.
Biden needs to be held accountable.
@RepJamesComer
https://x.com/RepJamesComer/status/1720087729185394763?s=20